Manchester terror attack: Attacker “likely” not acting alone

The suicide attacker who carried out the attack in Manchester was “likely” to have not acted alone, Home Secretary Amber Rudd says.

The attacker named Salman Abedi, killed twenty-two and injured sixty-four, blew himself up at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Reports claim that twenty people are in critical care.

The UK terror threat level is now up to its highest level of “critical”, meaning more attacks may be imminent.


