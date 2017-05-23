Manchester Arena blast: 19 dead and about 50 hurt

Nineteen people have been killed and about 50 injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at the venue at about 22:35 BST following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.

The cause of the blast is unknown but the counter terrorism experts are treating it as a possible terrorist incident.

Greater Manchester Police is working to set up a contact number for relatives.

Officers have told the BBC there is a second suspect device near where the first explosion occurred.

Reporters were moved away from the scene and were told a controlled explosion was imminent.

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent Daniel Sandford said senior counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London and are liaising with the Home Office.

British Transport Police say explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena.

Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains cancelled.

– BBC