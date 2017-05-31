Letter sent by Agency for Development on cement-grinding plants raises eyebrows

News1st is in possession of yet another controversial letter sent out by the “Agency for Development”.

In a backdrop where the legality of the establishment of the Agency for Development is in a state of quandary, letters like this continue to raise eyebrows as to how the economic affairs of our country are being handled.

The letter with regard to the cement grinding plants that are to be constructed at the Hambantota investment zone has been sent by Mangala Yapa, who is the Managing Director (Designate) at the Agency for Development.

The letter states that there were five proposals in total for the construction of a cement grinding plant – the Board of Investment has received three proposals, while the Agency for Development has received two.

Mangala Yapa in his letter states that the Chinese Embassy is in the position that a Chinese investor, Sinoma Nanjing should be given priority at the Hambantota investment zone. The letter states that if not, the Chinese investors will lose confidence if more parties are allowed to produce cement in the investment zone

The letter also reveals that the Agency for Development has proposed the Chinese Investor Sinoma Nanjing tie up with the Ceylon Steel Corporation to come up with a partnership arrangement.