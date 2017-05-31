Landslide warning further extended as Met Dept forecasts heavy rains and strong winds

The Met Department is forecasting heavy rains in the Colombo, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts on Wednesday night. The Met Department says fairly strong winds of about 40 to 50 kmph can be expected over the country, especially in the Southwest.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Northern, Western and Southwestern coastal areas.

While noting that the seas could be rough, the Met Department has confirmed that the public should not hold unfounded fears of a cyclone making landfall in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the landslide warning issued for seven districts has been extended for another 24 hours.

The warning was issued for the Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Kalutara, Matara, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The National Building Research Organisation says that if rains continue for the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of landslides, rock falls and cut failures in seven districts and people living in those areas must remain vigilant.

The NBRO Watch says there could be landslides, rock falls and cut failures in the Elapatha, Pelmadulla, Kuruvita, Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Imbulpe, Ayagama, Kahawatte, Kalawana, Kolonnawa and Nivithigala areas in the Ratnapura district.

The landslide watch was also issued for the Bulathkohupitiya, Deraniyagala, Yatiyantota and Dehiowita areas in the Kegalle district and the Baddegama, Yakkalamulla, Neluwa, Thawalama, Niyagama and Nagoda areas in the Galle district.

Residents from the Bulathsinhala, Agalawatte, Walallavita and Baduraliya areas in the Kalutara district have been requested to be vigilant.

The warning also affects the Kotapola, Pasgoda, Pitabeddara and Mulatiyana areas of the Matara district and the Walasmulla and Katuwana areas of the Hambantota district.

The NBRO requests people living in Ambagamuwa and Korale in the Nuwara Eliya district to exercise caution.