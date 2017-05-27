Landslide, floods countrywide – 100 dead, 110 missing

The death toll as a result of landslides and floods that occurred due to the heavy rainfall, affecting 14 districts has risen to 100. The Disaster Management Centre said that 110 people are missing as a result of the disaster conditions.

The adverse weather has affected 53,000 people in the country.

Assistant Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili said that the districts of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara, Galle, Hambantota and Gampaha have been the most adversely affected by floods and landslides.

The DMC notes that 47 deaths have been reported as a result of the adverse weather conditions in the Ratnapura district, while 38 deaths and 72 missing persons have been reported from the Kalutara district.

According to the Assistant Director of Kalutara District Disaster Management Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Prabath Jayasinghe, 22 individuals have sustained injuries following floods in Kalutara.

He said that sixteen provincial secretarial divisions were affected in the district.District secretary Pradeep Rathnayaka said that 11 deaths were reported from the Matara district.

A number of provincial secretarial divisions were also affected by floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported from the Kegalle district and another two from the Gampaha district.

According to the Assistant Director of Disaster Management for the Colombo district, more than 11,000 people have been severely affected by the inclement weather in the Kolonnawa, Padakka, Kaduwela, Seethawaka and Homagama provincial secretariats.

Army Spokesperson, Brigadier Roshan Senevirathne notes that 1,200 army personnel have been deployed to assist in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardana notes that the ministry has taken steps to halt the supply of electricity as a safety measure in the areas that are currently experiencing flooding.