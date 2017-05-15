Latest update May 15th, 2017 9:09 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Kalutara Prison Superintendent to be transferred

May 15, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Minister of Rehabilitation and Resettlement D. M. Swaminathan has ordered the immediate transfer of the Superintendent of the Kalutara prison.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Resettlement reads that the decision was taken based on a number of factors surrounding the shooting of two prison buses in Kalutara in February this year.

The statement notes that the decision was prompted by the recommendations of the three-member committee which investigated the incident. The incident involved the attack on an inmate within the prison complex in connection with the killing of underworld figure Samayan and the discovery of a mobile phone and tobacco concealed in a cabbage supplied to the prison kitchen.

Minister D. M. Swaminathan has instructed the Ministry Secretary to immediately transfer the Prison Superintendent and conduct a thorough investigation.

The minister had declared that if prison officers are found to be guilty of wrong-doing in connection to any of these incidents, they will be punished regardless of their status.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach