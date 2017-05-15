Kalutara Prison Superintendent to be transferred

Minister of Rehabilitation and Resettlement D. M. Swaminathan has ordered the immediate transfer of the Superintendent of the Kalutara prison.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Resettlement reads that the decision was taken based on a number of factors surrounding the shooting of two prison buses in Kalutara in February this year.

The statement notes that the decision was prompted by the recommendations of the three-member committee which investigated the incident. The incident involved the attack on an inmate within the prison complex in connection with the killing of underworld figure Samayan and the discovery of a mobile phone and tobacco concealed in a cabbage supplied to the prison kitchen.

Minister D. M. Swaminathan has instructed the Ministry Secretary to immediately transfer the Prison Superintendent and conduct a thorough investigation.

The minister had declared that if prison officers are found to be guilty of wrong-doing in connection to any of these incidents, they will be punished regardless of their status.