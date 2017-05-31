Latest update May 31st, 2017 3:54 PM

Kabul attack: Diplomatic zone attack kills 80

A powerful vehicle bomb has hit the near the German Embassy in Kabul, killing at least 80 people and injuring 350.

In addition to the fatalities, 300 others were injured, the health ministry said.

The bomb has blasted during the morning rush hour.

The blast was so strong that it blew out windows and doors hundreds of metres away.

However, no group has taken responsibility for the attack. The Taliban have denied they carried out the attack. There has been no word so far from so-called Islamic State.

Both groups have been behind recent attacks in the country.


