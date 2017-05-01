Japan’s biggest warship Izumo departed from Yokosuka base today, to help supply the USS Carl Vinson amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula.

In an apparent show of solidarity with Washington, Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada ordered the helicopter carrier on a mission to assist U.S. naval ships, a first time in Japan Self-defence Force’s history thanks to the new security legislation enacted last year.

The USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group was believed to be at waters near the Korean Peninsula, amid signs North Korea could test-fire more missiles or conduct its sixth nuclear test.

The 249 meter-long (816.93 ft) Izumo is as large as Japan’s World War Two-era carriers and can operate up to nine helicopters. Commissioned only two years ago, it resembles the amphibious assault carriers used by U.S. Marines, but lacks their well deck for launching landing craft and other vessels.

It’s primary mission is Anti-submarine Warfare.