Indonesia’s oldest man dies at 146

The Indonesian man who at 146 years of age was assumed to be the oldest living person has died in his village in Central Java.

Sodimejo – also known as Mbah Gotho – from Sragen, Solo in Central Java, reportedly died on Sunday (Apr 30) after being admitted to Sragen Hospital two days ago.

According to his papers, Sodimedjo was born in December 1870.

But Indonesia only started recording births in 1900 – and there have been mistakes before.

Yet officials told his papers were valid, based on documents he provided and interviews with him.

He had outlived his four wives and three of his children.

When asked about the secret of his longevity, Sodimedjo told last year that patience was key.

Grandson Suryanto said his grandfather was buried on Monday morning in a local cemetery plot he bought several years ago.

A tombstone that had sat beside his house for many years was placed above the grave.

“He didn’t ask much. Before he died, he just want us, his family, to let him go,” his grandson said.