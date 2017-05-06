Individual killed in Ahangama shooting incident

May 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 0
A person has been killed in a shooting incident in Dikkumbura, Ahangama.
Police say that a person who was travelling in three-wheeler was shot at by a group of people that arrived on a motorcycle and had then fled the scene.
The deceased was a 42-year-old resident of the area.Police said investigations are underway to arrest the suspects.
Apr 13, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0
May 06, 2017 0