Indictments filed by AG against Mahindananda Aluthgamage submitted to High Court

Indictments filed by the Attorney General against former Minister, MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, were submitted to the Colombo High Court today, May 22.

MP Aluthgamage has been charged with criminal breach of trust over the misuse of a sum of Rs. 3.9 million, belonging to the Ceylon Workers Congress Trade Union.

The MP was ordered to put forward two sureties of two million rupees each.The case is to be taken up again on June 27.