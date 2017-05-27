Latest update May 27th, 2017 9:41 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

The Indian ship carrying aid arrives in Colombo

May 27, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Indian ship carrying aid arrives in Colombo

The first Indian rescue ship, named INS Krich arrived at the Colombo harbour.

The ship carried a number of aid materials, equipment and personnel including food and medicinal aid as well as a team of rescue divers.

The ship also contains a number of rescue boats that would be used for relief operations.

Earlier yesterday, Indian Premier Narendra Modi tweeted that the first ship with relief material will arrive in Sri Lanka today and the second, tomorrow.

The ship was dispatched yesterday with relief items following a request made by the Sri Lankan government.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach