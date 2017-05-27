The Indian ship carrying aid arrives in Colombo

The first Indian rescue ship, named INS Krich arrived at the Colombo harbour.

The ship carried a number of aid materials, equipment and personnel including food and medicinal aid as well as a team of rescue divers.

The ship also contains a number of rescue boats that would be used for relief operations.

Earlier yesterday, Indian Premier Narendra Modi tweeted that the first ship with relief material will arrive in Sri Lanka today and the second, tomorrow.

The ship was dispatched yesterday with relief items following a request made by the Sri Lankan government.