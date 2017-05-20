Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders to reach final

Mumbai Indians coasted past Kolkata Knight Riders to reach Sunday’s Indian Premier League final thanks to a four-wicket haul from Karn Sharma.
The leg-spinner took 4-16 as Kolkata were skittled for 107 runs.
After Kolkata slipped to 31-5, Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28) gave some resistance before Jasprit Bumrah (3-7) and Mitchell Johnson (2-28) cleaned up the tail.
Krunal Pandya’s 45 not out helped to steer Mumbai home in just 14.3 overs.
They face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad at 15:30 BST on Sunday.
Courtesy: BBC