Latest update May 19th, 2017 4:54 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

India – Sri Lanka Shilpa Kala exhibition to take place at BMICH

May 19, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

India – Sri Lanka Shilpa Kala an exhibition cum sale of traditional handicrafts and textiles is happening yet again in Sri Lanka, from May 25 to May 28, at the Mihilaka Medura, BMICH.

The exhibition is open to the public from  10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Shilpa Kala will exhibit the best of traditional handicrafts from both India and Sri Lanka. It will also emphasize the confluence of cultures that underlie the handicrafts traditions in both countries. Hence, an opportunity for craftsmen to take forward their abilities.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach