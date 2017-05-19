India – Sri Lanka Shilpa Kala exhibition to take place at BMICH

India – Sri Lanka Shilpa Kala an exhibition cum sale of traditional handicrafts and textiles is happening yet again in Sri Lanka, from May 25 to May 28, at the Mihilaka Medura, BMICH.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Shilpa Kala will exhibit the best of traditional handicrafts from both India and Sri Lanka. It will also emphasize the confluence of cultures that underlie the handicrafts traditions in both countries. Hence, an opportunity for craftsmen to take forward their abilities.