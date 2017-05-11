India PM Narendra Modi’s visit: New traffic plan in Colombo

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the country later today, Thursday, May 11 to attend the opening ceremony of the international Vesak celebrations.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at the BMICH. Following which, he will participate in an event to declare open a hospital in Dickoya which was constructed with funding from India.

On May 13, Modi is set to visit the temple of the sacred tooth relic in Kandy to pay homage.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsha de Silva, Modi is set to meet President Maithripala Sirisena upon his visit to the country today.

Traffic plan

A special traffic plan has been set up in Colombo in line with the Indian premier’s visit.

The following roads will be closed today:

The Katunayake expressway – closed from 5.45 p.m. onward until the convoy reaches baseline road

The Baseline road – closed from 6.15 p.m. onward

The road leading up to the Seemamalakaya (from the Taj Samudra hotel to Navam Mawatha and Galle face roundabout) – Closed from 7.15 p.m.

The road leading up to the presidential palace from the Taj Samudra hotel will be closed at 8.20 p.m. and again at 10.30 p.m.