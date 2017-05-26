India dispatch a ship with relief items upon request

Captain Ashok Rao, the Indian High Commission’s ‘Defense Adviser’ says India has dispatched a ship with relief items following a request made by the Sri Lankan government.

The request was made in order to provide assistance in the ongoing flood relief operations currently underway across the island.

_________________________

Sahana Yathra

The Sirasa – Shakthi Sahana Yatha has been relaunched to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing extreme weather.

Donations can be brought to:

MTV/MBC Head Office: 45/3, Braybrooke Place, Colombo 2

The Stein Studios: No 20, 2nd Cross Street, Borupone Road, Ratmalana

The Depanama Studio Complex: Araliya Uyana, Depanama, Pannipitiya

Needed items: Biscuits, Water bottles, Dhal, Rice, Sugar, Noodles, Milk powder, Canned fish, Mosquito coils, Candles, Sanitary items