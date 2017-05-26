Latest update May 26th, 2017 8:19 PM

India dispatch a ship with relief items upon request

Captain Ashok Rao, the Indian High Commission’s ‘Defense Adviser’ says India has dispatched a ship with relief items following a request made by the Sri Lankan government.

The request was made in order to provide assistance in the ongoing flood relief operations currently underway across the island.

Sahana Yathra

The Sirasa – Shakthi Sahana Yatha has been relaunched to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing extreme weather.

Donations can be brought to:

  • MTV/MBC Head Office: 45/3, Braybrooke Place, Colombo 2
  • The Stein Studios: No 20, 2nd Cross Street, Borupone Road, Ratmalana
  • The Depanama Studio Complex: Araliya Uyana, Depanama, Pannipitiya

Needed items: Biscuits, Water bottles, Dhal, Rice, Sugar, Noodles, Milk powder, Canned fish, Mosquito coils, Candles, Sanitary items


