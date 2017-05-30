India among countries to reach out with aid as SL battles severe weather disasters

Several countries have come forward to support Sri Lanka after tropical cyclone ‘Mora’ left a train of destruction in many areas.

The third Indian Navy ship – INS Jalashwa called at the Colombo harbour, today, to join with the Indian teams in Sri Lanka to support in the emergency efforts.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu noted that India will always help Sri Lanka whenever the need arises. A Pakistani ship also arrived at the Colombo harbour on Tueday with emergency assistance, today.

The ship also brought teams of Pakistani search and rescue personnel as well as medical professionals.

The Pakistani High Commissioner in Colombo Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra claimed that Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka, therefore, will always assist Sri Lanka when in need.

Israel has also pledged its support to Sri Lanka following the natural disaster.

The Israeli Ambassador to Sri Lanka Daniel Carmon also noted on the good relations between the people of Sri Lanka and people of Israel.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop announced that the Australian government will provide $500,000 to meet urgent needs identified by the Sri Lankan government.

The Chinese government announced the donation of emergency humanitarian disaster relief goods worth of about $2.2 million to Sri Lankans who were affected by floods and landslides.

Three Chinese ships carrying relief goods for victims of the floods and landslides will arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Japanese Ambassador Kenichi Suganuma said that his country would provide drinking water filters and power generators to the affected areas as soon as possible.A special relief team from Japan will also arrive here shortly.