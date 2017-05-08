Latest update May 8th, 2017 9:57 PM

High Commissioners, Ambassadors present credentials to the President

May 08, 2017

Two high commissioners and two ambassadors presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today, May 08.

The new appointments include, the High Commissioners of Malta and New Zealand and Ambassadors of Indonesia and Nepal.

The President emphasised that it is the foreign policy of the current government to utilise the assistance of all countries for the economic development of Sri Lanka.

He also said that he hopes the new diplomats would work towards strengthening bi-lateral relations with their respective states.


Special Committee to determine Anti Corruption Secretariat tenure extension
