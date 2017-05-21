Heat mounts over Colombo’s illegal constructions – Govt issues warning

A building collapsed in Wellawatte at around 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. The incident sparked questions left, right and centre on the standard of the structure and its quality.

While rescue operations are still underway, with the latest body being found on Saturday, May 20, (as of 3:00 pm, May 21), the owner of the building surrendered to Police on the eve of May 20.

Illegal constructions – what about them?

Though often ignored, the incident brings up another question. What about the illegal constructions, especially in Colombo?

When News 1st visited the site of the collapsed building, we witnessed illegal constructions on the side of the Wellawatte canal, which is on the border of the collapsed structure.

When the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development visited the location, he too noticed the illegal structures on either side of the canal, which according to the minister, belong to “middle-income families, not shanty dwellers.”

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka pointed out that there are approximately 1800 illegal constructions in Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte alone. The minister called on the police to “immediately arrest the individuals who have constructed these houses and punish them accordingly”, with the assistance of the courts.

“This is a clear warning to those who have created illegal constructions in the Colombo city limits, we will take legal action ..” said the minister.

According to numbers from a survey conducted by the Urban Development Authority, there are around 2200 illegal constructions in the following areas alone:

Bambalapitiya

Wellawatte

Dehiwala

Kotte

Kolonnawa