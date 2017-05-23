Health Ministry to introduce new law for food outlets

The Ministry of Health says that a new law will be introduced in the future for all institutes and outlets related to food.

Director of Food Health, Dr. Lakshman Gampathi said that all food outlets must be registered under the Medical Officer of Health of the relevant division, adding that following registration, a special licence will be issued.

Dr. Gampathi also said that legal action will be taken against outlets that fail to obtain the license or violate the regulations of the license.He added that information has been received regarding irregularities carried out which reduces the quality of food.

The director further noted that raids will be conducted continuously, to apprehend such traders, adding that special teams will carry out raids in Anuradhapura and surrounding areas, in line with Poson Poya.