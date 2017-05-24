Latest update May 24th, 2017 8:31 AM

Health Ministry cautions over rising Dengue cases; 49,000 patients recorded

May 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

One hundred and thirty  people have died after contracting Dengue within the course of  the year 2017

The Ministry of Health noted that over 49,000 patients had been recorded within this period.

Consultant Physician of the National Dengue Control Unit Dr. Prashila Samaraweera said that this number could rise during the monsoon season

She said that the number of Dengue patients are on the rise in a number of districts including Colombo.

The doctor cautioned the general public that if anyone is suffering from high fever and body aches, he or she should immediately consult a doctor.


