Hand grenade found on SL Medical Council premises

The police are investigating an attempted grenade attack on the premises of the Sri Lanka Medical Council on the night of May 12.

Police say the investigation is being supervised by a senior Deputy Inspector General.

A hand grenade was thrown into the premises of the Sri Lanka Medical Council on Norris Canal Road. However, the grenade failed to detonate.

Security Guards had informed the police of the discovery via the 119 emergency hotline early morning, May 13.

Police secured the scene following which a court order was obtained to remove the grenade with the assistance of the Police Special Task Force.

Police say the grenade was deactivated at the Grandpass public cemetery.

