Latest update May 3rd, 2017 10:45 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Govt asked to use GSP+ as a ‘breathing space’ rather than a ‘comfort zone’

May 03, 2017 Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Sri Lanka received the green light for GSP+ recently following a vote in the EU parliament. Speaking on the achievement, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has issued a release saying that it welcomes GSP+ prospects as a boost for exports.

The chamber has asked the government to use the GSP+ availability as a ‘breathing space’ rather than a ‘comfort zone’.

The CCC calls on the govt to launch a targeted and accelerated programme to support sectors capable of expanding their exports to the EU.

Since the country is approaching the ‘Upper Middle Income’ status and will thereafter not be eligible for the GSP+ concession, the chamber says that it is crucial that Sri Lanka builds export competitiveness beyond the concession.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach