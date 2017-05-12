Reuters, quoting two senior government officials, has reported that Sri Lanka has rejected China’s request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month.

Sri Lanka last allowed a Chinese submarine to dock in Colombo in October 2014, a move that triggered fierce opposition from its northern neighbour India, which worries about growing Chinese activity in a country it has long viewed as part of its area of influence.

Reuters reports that a senior government official said Sri Lanka was “unlikely” to agree to China’s request to dock the submarine at any time, given India’s concerns.