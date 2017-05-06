GMOA president in trouble over “criticizing a court ruling”?

Government Medical Officers Association President Dr. Padeniya has been summoned before the Court of Appeal on May 22.

The summon comes following a petition which was filed with the court of appeal citing that “Dr. Padeniya had acted in contempt of court by criticizing a court ruling”.

Reportedly, Dr. Padeniya had done so at a conference held in Colombo against SAITM.

The petition was filed by Prof. Sarath Wijesooriya and Gamini Viyangoda and was taken up before a bench comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal Vijith K. Malalgoda and Justice A. Thurairajah.