GMOA continues strike action citing several demands

Yet another token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) citing several demands, is currently ongoing.

However, several health sector trade unions did not support the GMOA’s strike action.The President of the Joint Council of Trade Unions for Professions Supplementary to Medicine, Ajith P. Tilakaratne, noted that none of their member unions participated in the strike.

Director of the National Hospital Dr. Anil Jasinghe said steps have been taken to mitigate the inconvenience caused to patients as a result of this strike.

The strike was not carried out at maternity hospitals, the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital, tri-forces hospitals and kidney disease units.

Patients seeking treatment at the OPD and clinical services at the National Hospital in Colombo were severely inconvenienced.

However, the Emergency Treatment Unit and the in-house patient wards at the hospital functioned as normal.