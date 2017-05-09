GMOA accused of “taking away right to education” – another strike in the making?

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) – which is constantly striking against private medical universities over ‘standards of the Medical Degree’- has been charged with “attempting to take away the educational and professional rights of all others”.

Nursing unions accuse the GMOA of ‘taking away their right to education’ over the GMOA’s alleged influence over not providing ‘clinical practices for supplementary medical sciences’ at the hospitals of Peradeniya and Kandy.

According to Saman Rathnapriya, Joint Convener – Joint trade unions of nurses, professions supplementary to medicine and paramedics, “Nursing graduates and the others are being deprived of the opportunity”.

“This is a disgraceful act. If the GMOA is speaking of the standard of the MBBS, they also have a responsibility of acting in a way that the other professions are not obstructed …” – Rathnapriya added.

GMOA appeals against court ruling over SAITM student

January 31, 2017 – Court of Appeal ordered the registration of a SAITM student with the Sri Lanka Medical Council. The order was issued after courts considered a case filed by the student.

However, the Government Medical Officers Association has filed an appeal against the ruling. The GMOA has appealed and requested for an interim injunction from the Supreme Court.

The SC has decided to consider the appeal on May 31.

More GMOA strikes in the horizon

Wednesday, May 9 – The GMOA’s Central Committee convened today to discuss the matter relating to private medical colleges and future trade union actions.

During the meeting, which headed by its president Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, the committee has agreed to a ‘two week grace period’. The deadline of the grace period has been set to May 29.

According to Dr. Haritha Aluthge, Assistant Secretary of the GMOA, “The central committee has vested power with the executive council to take any decision after the expiration of this grace period …”

Meanwhile, UNP MP Hector Appuhamy, speaking on the issue said: “… Dr. Padeniya is not speaking of the SAITM issue. He has fallen into a trap placed by Mahinda Rajapaksa. We do not mind him falling in to that trap. We do not mind his desire to contest the polls. However, will not allow him to do it using the people as bait …”