Girl who injured in the shooting in Piliyandala passes away

The girl who was injured in the shooting carried out against the Police Anti – narcotics Unit in the Piliyandala area has passed away while being treated at the ICU of The National Hospital.

Director of The National Hospital, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that she was transferred from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital to The National Hospital after beimg observed by a team of specialist doctors.

The shooting took place on the 9th of May and no arrests have been made thus far.