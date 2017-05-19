Latest update May 19th, 2017 11:52 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Girl who injured in the shooting in Piliyandala passes away

May 19, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The girl who was injured in the shooting carried out against the Police Anti – narcotics Unit in the Piliyandala area has passed away while being treated at the ICU of The National Hospital.

Director of The National Hospital, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that she was transferred from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital to The National Hospital after beimg observed by a team of specialist doctors.

The shooting took place on the 9th of May and no arrests have been made thus far.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
UDA investigations underway on collapsed building in Wellawatte
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach