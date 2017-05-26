Flood warnings issued – Kolonnawa, Kelaniya among areas under threat

May 26, 2017 Mayooran Kantharvel Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Disaster Management Centre has issued flood warnings to the following areas.
Kolonnawa, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Dompe, Hanwella, Padukka and Awissawella are areas under threat as a result of rising levels of waters in the Kelani River.
Meanwhile, the DMC has also issued flood warnings to Ratnapura, Pelmadulla and Padukka as a result of the rising levels of the Kalu Ganga waters.
