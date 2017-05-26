Latest update May 26th, 2017 8:38 AM

Flood warnings issued – Kolonnawa, Kelaniya among areas under threat

The Disaster Management Centre has issued flood warnings to the following areas.

Kolonnawa, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Dompe, Hanwella, Padukka and Awissawella are areas under threat as a result of rising levels of waters in the Kelani River.

Meanwhile, the DMC has also issued flood warnings to Ratnapura, Pelmadulla and Padukka as a result of the rising levels of the Kalu Ganga waters.


