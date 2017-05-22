Final rites held for Puttalam teen allegedly set on fire by husband

The final rites of nineteen-year-old Shyamila Swapna, who was burnt alive by her husband in the Nalindoowa area in Virudodai, Puttalam, were performed this evening, Monday, May 22.

Her relatives were told by the Puttalam Hospital to collect her remains at 10:30 in the morning.

However, Shyamila’s remains were only released after 6:30 in the evening.

Police said that providing a statement moments before her death, Shyamila claimed that it was her husband who had committed this atrocity.Police added that the husband of the victim has fled the area and that two police teams have been deployed for his arrest.

They went on to note that claims made by a women’s organisation in Puttalam on Shyamila’s four month pregnancy is false.