Extreme Weather update: Death toll on the rise, ‘MORA’ on the move

The heavy rainfall and strong wind conditions experienced across the island claimed the lives of many and displaced even more.

According to the Disaster Management Center;

Ratnapura District – 79 dead

Kalutara District – 56 dead

Matara District – 27 dead

Galle District – 12 dead

Hambantota District – 5 dead

Gampaha District – 4 dead

In total, 183 lives have been claimed by floods and landslides caused by the downpour. 109 more remain missing while around 75,000 displaced people are being sheltered at 366 designated safe locations.

DMC says that 588,082 people across the island have been affected.

Relief boat capsized

Search & Rescue operations have commenced to locate a person reported missing after his boat capsized in Serupitiya, Kalutara South.

The missing person is a 55 year old resident of Serupitiya.

The boat – on it’s way to distribute food for those affected, was carrying four people and a thero.

The search operations are being conducted by Police Units, Navy and area residents.

Communicable Diseases

The Health Ministry has issued caution of a possible spread of communicable diseases following the recent downpour.

Children and the elderly are more prone to contracting these diseases, says the Health Ministry.

‘MORA’ moving away?

The Cyclonic storm ‘MORA’ in the east central Bay of Bengal is moving away from the island, says the MET Department. They say the storm’s influence could cause cloudy skies, windy and showery conditions over the country.

Winds up to 80 kp/h have been predicted by the MET dept. over SL and surrounding coastal region.

Adding up to the wind, Showers or thunder-showers are believed to occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-Western and Central provinces. The MET Department says Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places -Particularly in the Western slope of the central hills.

The storm is expected to make land-fall across the Bangladesh coast as it moves away from Sri Lanka.