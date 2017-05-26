Latest update May 26th, 2017 11:40 AM

Extreme weather: Traffic movement hampered on roads countrywide

UPDATE at 11:00am 26/5/17

Reports are coming in that vehicular movement along several roads countrywide to have been hampered as a result of the prevalent weather.

Vehicular movement along the Southern Expressway has been disrupted due to flooding at the  Welipanna and Kokmaduwa interchanges.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

According to social media reports the Matara – Kataragama road and Colombo – Tangalle Road near Polgahamulla are reported inundated, while  vehicular movement along Tangalle – Weeraketiya and Tangalle – Tissa roads are also hampered.

Meanwhile, according to another social media report, heavy mist is reported along the Badulla – Colombo main road between Beragala and Badulla.


Ten killed in Ratnapura landslides
