Extreme Weather & Disaster updates

Update as at 12:00 pm 26/5/17

23 deaths reported island wide due to landslides and flooding.

8 people have died following landslides that occurred in Baduraliya and Kobawakawatte in Kalutara.

10 people die in landslides in Rathnapura.

According to the Met Department heavy showers, thunder showers and very strong winds upto 80 KMPH as well as rough seas can be expected at times off the coast extending from Kanksanthurei to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Relief operations were carried out since earlier today, to rescue those trapped in the areas of Padukka and Hanwella. DMC reports 30 people were rescued during these operations.

EVACUATION: Kollonnawa divisional secretary said that operations are underway in order to provide relief for those affected in the area. Deputy Director of the DMC said that people are being evacuated from the risk areas.

An earth embankment has been reported in Deniyaya Morawaka in the Matara district.

Met Department says that the water levels of Ging river are also rising rapidly with the heavy rainfall.

Katuwana town in Hambantota has been completely inundated as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Update as at 8:30 am 26/5/17

Welipenna & Kokmaduwa entrances of the SouthernExpressway inundated due to heavy rain

Police launch investigations into whether residents were in the 5 houses that were buried in a landslide in Baduraliya

Landslide in Baduraliya buries 5 houses

in Baduraliya buries 5 houses Army and Navy commence operations to rescue those affected by floods – DMC

Air force deploys Bell 212 and MI 17 helicopters to aid flood relief efforts

2 women died when a boundary wall and a soil embankment collapsed on a house in Sapugaskanda

Kolonnawa, Biyagama, Kelaniya, Kaduwela, Dompe, Hanwella, Padukka & Awisawella due to rising levels of Kelani river

Due to the rising water level of the Kalu Ganga, the DMC has announced a flood warning to areas including Rathnapura, Pelmadulla and Padukka

All schools in Sabaragamuwa province will be closed today due to prevailing weather conditions