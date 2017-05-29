Extreme weather: Death toll rises to 177 – Depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

The death toll as a result of the floods and landslides prevalent in the country has risen to 177.

Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep koddipili said that 109 people remain missing.

Issuing a communique, the Disaster Management Centre says that the depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonoc storm named ‘MORA’ however is observed to be moving away from the country.

Strong winds of about 80 kmph is predicted specially in the western sloped of the central hills.

Heavy rainfall of 100mm can also be expected over some places.

The seas along the strip of Galle to Hambantota are expected to get very rough.

Naval and fishing communities have been cautioned to be vigilant.