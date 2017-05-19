Downpour in Colombo: the aftermath and future forecasts (Images)

The Sourthwestern Monsoon has become active, causing heavy downpours, gale-force winds and lightning, as experienced by those in Colombo on Thursday.

According to the Department of Meteorology, Colombo experienced a rainfall of 78.8 mm from 8:30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

The rainfall caused floods in multiple areas of Colombo and its suburbs due to a lack in proper storm-water drain systems.

One thing that is a certain when it rains in Colombo is the heavy traffic which follows soon after. And such was the case mainly in the 120 bus route section from Kohuwala to Pamankade, Kirulapone to Havelock Police Park, Thunmulla, Technical Junction and Kynsey Road.

The travel disruptions did not stop from the roads of Colombo. Operations on the Kelaniveli Railway line was disrupted after a tree uprooted on to its tracks.

Gale winds damaged several houses in Battaramulla and a Vesak Pandol collapsed in Kiribathgoda, damaging four vehicles parked in an adjacent road.

Met Dept. Forecast

Showers or thundershowers in:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Southern Province

Central Province

Northwestern Province

Warnings of rough seas and strong winds up-to 60-70 km/h have also been issued for the sea areas off the coasts of extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and also Hambantota to Pottuvil

The troubles keep coming for Kolonnawa

The downpour caused flooding in Kolonnawa, especially around the garbage dump in Meethotamulla and its recently collapsed area.

According to the Kolonnawa Divisional Secretary, the area just outside the danger zone has also been inundated. He said that steps have been taken to evacuate families living in the area to the Vidyawardana College for shelter.

Also, the Paddy Storage Facility which provided temporary shelter for those affected in the garbage dump collapse has also been inundated.

“The flood waters are receding so we hope that the problem will not be aggravated”, he added.