Delay in AG’s instructions stalls investigations over land allegedly owned by Yoshitha Rajapaksa

The Police FCID informed Court today, May 19, that the delay in receiving instructions from the Attorney General has stalled the investigations into a land allegedly owned by Yoshitha Rajapaksa, in Mount Lavinia.

This information was revealed following a statement made by the Colombo Additional Magistrate, stating that the investigations into the case were incomplete.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate instructed the Police FCID to carry out the necessary investigations with regard to the land, obtain instructions from the Attorney General and submit facts to court.

The Magistrate warned Daisy Forest that she should be present in Court only when notices are issued for her.

During the last hearing, the Magistrate questioned the Police FCID on the grounds on which the true perpetrators of the case were being concealed and investigations being carried out against a different individual.

In reply, the Police FCID informed court that even though they had forwarded documents to the Attorney General with regard to the investigations carried out thus far into the case, they had not received any instructions from the AG’s Department.

Meanwhile, submitting a motion before the Colombo High Court today, Yoshitha Rajapaksa requested for permission to travel overseas.

He informed Court that he needs to travel to America to receive medical treatment.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa is a suspect in a case being examined by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, where he is charged with not being able to declare the source of money used to start up the CSN channel.

On an earlier occasion, the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court took steps to ban him from travelling overseas.

High Court Judge A. A. R. Heyyanthuduwa ordered that the case be examined once again, on May 23, to learn the stance of the Attorney General with regard to the motion presented.