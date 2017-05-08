Debate over letters issued by Deputy Min. Ajith Perera to party supporters

A great deal of debate has arisen with regard to a letter issued by Deputy Minister of Power and renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera.

This letter issued under the signature of Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera details of 500 job opportunities for drivers in the energy sector along with training by the SLTB and heavy vehicle licenses.

The letter called on applicants to come in for an initial interview on, April 28, at the UNP office in Rambukana.

The letter also states some documentation that should be brought for the interview. When inquired, the deputy minister said that the interviews are being conducted through party funds.

The deputy minister also stated that once the applicants conclude training they will be able to apply for different jobs.

Wasantha Samarasinghe (Convener – Anti Corruption Front): “There should a policy on jobs, they used to call Ranil Wickremesinghe Mr. Clean, however where is the national policy for giving away jobs? The politicians give jobs to their party members. We saw recently how a politician from Kandy appointed advisers. They have appointed unsuitable individuals to positions in the state service. The CEB is the latest example. We need to ask, when there were calls not to bring the audit division of the CEB under the administration of the GM, did the Ministers speak up? No, because they needed to get approval for such activities as well. We should stop these acts and recruit people based on competitive exams. Else, this is a step backwards”.

Meanwhile, a special notice has been issued to individuals who passed the Korean language proficiency exam and are awaiting a chance to seek employment in South Korea.

The notice calls on expectant workers to deposit a security bond of Rs. 500,000 in addition to the bonds that have already been asked to pay prior to departure for employment.

The release also notes that the bonds will be redeemable when the bank-slips are produced after the workers return to the country.