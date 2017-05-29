Severe weather: Death toll rises to 164

The death toll as a result of the floods and landslides prevalent in the country has risen to 164.

Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Koddipilli said that 111 people have been reported missing.He said that over 420,000 people have been severely inconvenienced or displaced by the disaster situation.

The Department of Irrigation said that the water level of the Kelani River is receding back to its normal state.

Meanwhile, close to 100,000 people have been displaced in the Matara district, while 114,161 people from 28,270 families have been displaced in the Galle district.