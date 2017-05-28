Latest update May 28th, 2017 7:31 AM

Death toll from landslides and floods rises to 122

The death toll following the prevailing adverse weather condition has risen to 122. Fifty-one deaths have been reported from the Ratnapura district, while forty-two deaths have been reported from the Kalutara district.

Fourteen lives were lost in the Matara district, while eight deaths were reported from the Galle district.

Five deaths were reported from the Hambantota district, while two deaths were reported  in the Kegalle and Gampaha districts.

Deputy Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Koddipili said that the prevailing adverse weather conditions has affected 230,571 people residing in fourteen districts across the country.


