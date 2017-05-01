Death anniversary of Late President Ranasinghe Premadasa marked

Today marks the 24th death anniversary of Late President Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Earlier today, a memorial ceremony was held beside the Premadasa statue in Hulftsdorp, Colombo 12.

The memorial got underway with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Family members including Hema Premadasa, and Minister Sajith Premadasa were also in attendance.

Floral tributes were laid at the statue of the late R. Premadasa.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, ministers and MPs were also in attendance.

Individuals who suffered as a result of political victimization were provided with relief at the event.

In addition, 1,710 people were presented land deeds.

Concessionary housing loans were presented to 200 others..

Ranasinghe Premadasa who entered politics under the Ceylon Labour Party and was elected to the Colombo Municipal Council was elevated to the post of Deputy Mayor within a few days of the election.

In 1965, Premadasa was elected to Parliament.

He held the positions of Minister of Local Government followed by Prime Minister and climbed the ladder to become the second executive president of Sri Lanka.

Introducing a revolutionary concept to housing in the Country, he launched the Gam-Udawa program and also introduced the Jana Saviya and many other social empowerment schemes.

He was also the pioneer in providing free school uniforms for children and undertook programs to develop industries in Sri Lanka.

Ranasinghe Premadasa, who rendered an immeasurable service to the nation, was was assassinated during a May Day Rally in 1993.