Daisy Forest land case taken up in Mount Lavinia court

The case pertaining to a plot of land in Mihindu Mawatha, Dehiwala, allegedly owned by Daisy Forest, a grand aunt of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, was taken up at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today, May 22.

The Police Financial Crime Investigation Division informed court that they had concluded the investigation into the plot of land in Dehiwala.

The court ordered that the matter be referred to the Attorney General for instructions.

The case is to be taken up again on October 23.

“The court said the instructions of the Attorney General would be sought. I think the investigation is ongoing”, said Yoshitha Rajapaksa, “I believe that once it is completed I will be able to prove my innocence. I have faith in the courts”.