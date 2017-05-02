Increase in daily demand for electricity observed

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that the supply of electricity has been hindered as a result of the prevailing dry weather.

Media spokesperson of the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena said that, taking into consideration the current situation, factories that have been registered to use high voltage generators have been informed to generate power through such machines from today onwards.

Jayawardena added that the daily demand for electricity has increased by 10%. The CEB had previously requested the public to cut down on wasteful energy consumption and to conserve and effectively utilie energy.

Over 250 customers have been registered to use self running generators that can generate more than 500 megawatts. Jayawardena further noted that the Ministry and the Ceylon Electricity Board have decided to pay 36 rupees per each unit of electricity generated through self generators.

A large part of the electricity generated in Sri Lanka comes from hydroelectric power plants as well as coal and fuel oil. Below is a recent snapshot of the total power consumption and the accompanying breakdown of sources.