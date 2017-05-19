Commemorating war heroes: President gives reassurance that there is no threat to national security

The national war heroes commemoration ceremony organised by the Ranaviru Services Authority was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The ceremony commemorated at the war heroes memorial located in close proximity to parliament.The event was graced by politicians, high-ranking security forces personnel, families of war heroes and students.

Religious observances were held in remembrance of the military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield. Religious observances were followed by a two-minutes silence.

President Sirisena, speaking at the ceremony, reassured that there is no threat to national security.

May 18th of May 2009 was the last day of the humanitarian mission launched by the security forces to free the country from the ruthless thirty year war.

People living in the North and the East as well as the South and the West were battered by the war over a long period of time.

Loss of life and the barricades that were put up were common signs that reminded the people of the devastation that was caused.The massive barricades that were put up in Omanthai and Muhamale are no more. People can now move in peace, whereever they want.

Eight years after the conflict, the development in the affected areas continue.

The Yaal Devi, that connects the South to North and vice versa is a sign of the true reconciliation that is taking place.