Colombo among areas affected as floods hit several districts- Landslide warnings issued

The weather conditions in the country have changed dramatically due to the onset of the southwest monsoon. A number of districts, including Colombo, have been experiencing heavy showers since Wednesday night.

According to the Met Department, the highest rainfall was reported from the Balapitiya area.

The water gauge of the Kelani river at the Nagalagan Street showed that the water level has increased to three metres on Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Irrigation states that if the water level exceeds four meters, the Sedawatta, Wennawatta and Kolonnawa areas could get inundated.

Floods were reported from Baddegama and Mahagangoda roads in Ambalangoda. The water guage of the Gin Ganga showed the water level at 3.8 metres on Thursday afternoon.

The Irrigation Department stated that if the water levels increase to four metres the low lands on the banks of the river could be flooded.

The water guage of the Nilwala river showed the water level at six metres.

According to the Irrigation Department, if it goes beyond 8.5 metres the areas surrounding Thihagoda, Uyanwatta, Sultanagoda could be flooded

The water metre on the Kalu Ganga in Kalutara read 2.4 metres, if the water level exceeds three metres, the Irrigation Department warned that flooding could occur.