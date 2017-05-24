Latest update May 24th, 2017 6:45 PM

Civil Procedure Amendment Bill to be presented to parliament

May 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Civil Procedure Amendment Bill including proposals to speed up laws delays, will be presented to parliament today.Secretary to the Ministry of Justice Padmasiri Jayamanne said, the debate on the Amendment Bill will take place today as well.

He said that with the amendments, they hope to regain the trust of the general public in the court system.

The Secretary said that if the amendments are passed in Parliament, they will be able to prevent the piling up of cases, thereby, avoiding laws delays.


