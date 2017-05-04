CID questions security officials, Rajapaksa relatives over Thajudeen homicide

The Criminal Investigations Department informed Court today, May 04, that investigations have commenced into the missing pages of the vehicle log book of the Presidential Security Division, fourteen days after the killing of rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Jeyaram Choksy.

The CID informed Court that the Director and nine officials of the security detail of former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa and the family’s close relatives were extensively interrogated in this regard.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed Court today, May 04, that officers of the CID are investigating the killing from different angles.

Meanwhile, former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake who is alleged to have concealed evidence of the murder has been further remanded until May 18.