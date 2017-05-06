Child kidnapped in Gampola found

A child who was kidnapped in Gampola has been found. According to police, the child was found in the Karadiyanaru area.

A youth who was kidnapped along with the child, was found abandoned in Kandy.

The two and half year old was kidnapped on Wednesday from the Gampola area, along with his twenty-five year old uncle.

The abductors had originally demanded a ransom of Rs. 3 million, but had then reduced it to one million rupees.