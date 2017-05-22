Latest update May 22nd, 2017 7:49 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Cabinet to reshuffle today?

May 22, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Following the meeting with PM Wickramasinghe at Temple Trees, the Co-Cabinet Spokesperson announced that a cabinet reshuffle will infact take place this morning (May 22) . 

The reshuffle has been hinted recently by ministers and things got interesting on Sunday (May 21) after all Cabinet Ministers, state and deputy ministers were asked meet President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Last night however, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested all UNP Cabinet Ministers to meet him at Temple Trees at 9:30 p.m.

Then around 8 pm, reports said that President and Prime Minister met separately prior to the UNP Cabinet ministers meeting. 

A new face?

Though he did not say who it was, Minister Gayantha Karunatillake said that a new face will be added to the Cabinet portfolio. 

The minister said the reshuffled Cabinet will take oaths this morning at the Presidential Secretariat.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
SL on the verge of declaring a 'state of emergency' over Dengue as GMOA strikes again
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach