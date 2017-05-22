Cabinet to reshuffle today?

Following the meeting with PM Wickramasinghe at Temple Trees, the Co-Cabinet Spokesperson announced that a cabinet reshuffle will infact take place this morning (May 22) .

The reshuffle has been hinted recently by ministers and things got interesting on Sunday (May 21) after all Cabinet Ministers, state and deputy ministers were asked meet President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Last night however, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested all UNP Cabinet Ministers to meet him at Temple Trees at 9:30 p.m.

Then around 8 pm, reports said that President and Prime Minister met separately prior to the UNP Cabinet ministers meeting.

A new face?

Though he did not say who it was, Minister Gayantha Karunatillake said that a new face will be added to the Cabinet portfolio.

The minister said the reshuffled Cabinet will take oaths this morning at the Presidential Secretariat.

