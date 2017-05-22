The Cabinet reshuffle: List of changes announced!

The Cabinet reshuffle finally took place this morning.

The reshuffle was announced following a series of meetings between President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, Cabinet Ministers, State and Deputy Ministers since last night (May 21).

The series of meetings included a meeting between President and Premier around 8 pm on Sunday, followed by a meeting between PM and UNP’s Cabinet ministers and finally the ministers met with President where the changes were announced.

The announced reshuffle is as follows: