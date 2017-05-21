Cabinet Ministers to meet PM and President in a possible Cabinet reshuffle (UPDATED)

The Cabinet Ministers of the Sri Lankan Parliament have been asked to attend two meetings.

1 With President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday (May 22) at 8:30 am.

2 With Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe at Temple Trees tonight (May 21) at 9:30.

According to minister Gayantha Karunathilake, only the UNP Cabinet Ministers are required to meet the Premier tonight.

For the meeting with President however, all Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers are required to be present at the Presidential Secretariat .

Though the meeting comes in a time where there have been hints at a possible Cabinet reshuffle, State Minister of Finance Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says the meeting will focus on social and public issues.

“They said a new Cabinet would be appointed, but has it been done? This is apparently happening tomorrow. If at most, those in one room will be shifted to another. There will be no difference.” said Jayantha Samaraweera (UPFA Parliamentarian)

Meanwhile UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma noted the government is “trying to go in for a public referendum over the constitution”. He said that even the hinted reshuffle is targeted at a public referendum and not a local gov. election.

“The government is trying to wash their hands off by throwing all the blame onto Ravi Karunanayake for all the crimes.”, said MP Dullas Alahapperuma

8:00 pm, May 21 – Interestingly, reports say the President met with Prime Minister Wickramasinghe moments ago and that the meeting is currently taking place.